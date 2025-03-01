Chamoli Avalanche: 4 Confirmed Dead, Search Underway for 5 Missing Workers

The death toll in the avalanche that struck Mana village in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district has risen to four, officials confirmed on Saturday. Meanwhile, search operations are underway for the remaining five.

According to the Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO), Dehradun, four individuals lost their lives in the avalanche that buried several workers under the snow.

Providing an update on the situation, Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Central Command, assured that all necessary assistance, including UAVs and radars, would be deployed once weather and road conditions permitted.

The Indian Army reported that 55 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers were trapped when an avalanche struck on Friday morning, burying them inside eight containers and a shed at the BRO camp. Adverse weather conditions, including snowfall and rain, forced the suspension of rescue operations on Friday evening, which resumed on Saturday morning once conditions improved.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey of the affected area to assess the situation and review the rescue operations. He met with Army personnel and officials from rescue agencies in Jyotirmath to get a detailed briefing on the operation. The Chief Minister directed authorities to ensure that the relief and rescue efforts were carried out swiftly and effectively. Additionally, he also met with the rescued BRO workers. .

Conducting an aerial survey of the affected area, Dhami stated, "More than five blocks in the region have no electricity or internet because of continuous snow. We will restore connectivity in the area as soon as possible. More than 200 personnel are deployed for rescue operations."

The Chief Minister confirmed that 50 out of the 55 trapped workers have been rescued, while efforts are ongoing to locate the remaining individuals. Those rescued are being brought to Jyotirmath for treatment, with further medical attention at higher centres if necessary.

Dhami also visited injured workers at the Army Hospital, inquiring about their well-being. He instructed the District Magistrate to ensure that there was no shortage of resources in the ongoing rescue mission and acknowledged the Central Government’s support in the operations.

Rescue operations remain in full swing as authorities battle harsh weather conditions to ensure the safe retrieval of all missing individuals.