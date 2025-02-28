Chamoli In Uttarakhand Hit By Avalanche, 57 Construction Workers Trapped

A massive avalanche near Mana in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district has caused concern. As per reports, at least 57 workers engaged in road construction work for the BRO (Border Roads Organization) have been trapped under blocks of snow coming down in the avalanche today (28th February).

Reports say that police rescued 10 workers from the spot, but they are in critical condition.

BRO Camp Buried

Today’s avalanche buried a camp of the BRO between Mana and Badrinath in Chamoli, as per the statement of District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari to the media.

Worth mentioning that Mana is the last village on the India-Tibet border, situated at a height of 3,200 metres. The village is at a walking distance from Badrinath.

“A massive avalanche has occurred near the Border Roads Organisation camp in the border area of Mana in which 57 workers engaged in road construction have been trapped. Out of these workers, 10 workers have been rescued and sent to the army camp near Mana in critical condition," police headquarters spokesperson IG Nilesh Anand Bharne was quoted as saying.

Heavy Snow As Obstacle in Rescue Operation

In a statement to the media, Chamoli District Magistrate Tiwari said that a rescue team comprising ITBP, SDRF and the local administration has been deployed. However, the administration is not been able to deploy heli-services due to rainfall and snowfall.

“Movement is difficult. Since satellite phones and other such equipment are not available there, we have not been able to have a clear communication with them. But we have not received any official information of any casualties...We are receiving full support from higher authorities. We hope that our team will reach there and rescue them safely," Tiwari was quoted as saying in the media.

Rescue Team With Ambulances Ready

On the other hand, BRO’s executive engineer, CR Meena was quoted to have said that three to four ambulances have been deployed aiming to bring the 57 trapped workers. But the heavy snowfall has hindered them to reach the spot due to heavy snowfall.

The rescue operation is being led by the ITBP and the Indian Army. Additionally, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF have left for the spot amid continuing snowfall and rain