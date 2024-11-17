'Deeply Disturbing', Says Rahul Gandhi on Manipur Conflict, Seeks PM’s Action

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his deep concern over the ongoing violent clashes and bloodshed in Manipur, terming the situation ‘deeply disturbing’.

He emphasized that after more than a year of division and suffering in the state, people hoped that both the Central and State governments would have prioritized efforts for reconciliation and resolution.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’, Rahul Gandhi again urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur and take necessary steps to restore peace and healing in the region.

His post on ‘X’ read, “The recent string of violent clashes and continuing bloodshed in Manipur is deeply disturbing. After more than a year of division and suffering, it was the hope of every Indian that the Central and State governments would have made every effort at reconciliation and found a solution.”

“I urge the PM once again to visit Manipur and work towards restoring peace and healing in the region,” the post added.