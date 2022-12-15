Delhi: Absconding Ulema Held in Minor Boy Rape Case

The absconding ulema accused of sedating minor boy and allegedly raping him repeatedly at a madrasa in Delhi has been arrested on Thursday.

According to reports, the accused has been identified as Mohammad Isran.

On Wednesday, the victim’s parents had lodged a First Information Report (FIR) on Wednesday.

In the FIR, the parents had alleged that their son was raped multiple times by the ulema who used to call him to his room and drug him before sexually assaulting him.

The 12-year-old victim was studying at the madrasa since August 2021.

DCP North Sagar Singh Kalsi had said, “We lodged an FIR after the complainant alleged that the boy was sodomised multiple times. The accused is still at large. We will nab him soon.”