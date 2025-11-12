Delhi Blast Probe: Police Trace Car Linked to Prime Suspect

The investigation into the Delhi car blast has taken a new turn, with Faridabad Police recovering a red Ford EcoSport believed to be connected to the main suspect, Dr. Umar Un Nabi. The car, traced to Faridabad’s Dhouj area, is suspected to have played a key role in the blast near Red Fort that killed eight people and injured several others.

Reports suggest that Umar had spent time at a mosque near Ramlila Maidan before driving to the Sunehri Masjid parking area, where he parked the car around 3:19 pm on Monday. Investigators are now going through his phone data and signal history to trace his movements before the explosion.

Delhi Police had already issued alerts for the red Ford EcoSport and shared its details with police units across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. All entry and exit points around the national capital remain under tight watch as agencies track every possible link.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is expected to visit Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad as part of its probe. Investigators believe Umar could be linked to a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) network suspected to be behind the attack.

In another key development, DNA samples from Umar’s mother and brother have been collected and sent to AIIMS for testing. These will be matched with remains found at the blast site to confirm the suspect’s identity.

According to reports, forensic experts are working to piece together the evidence, while multiple raids are being carried out across Delhi-NCR to trace anyone connected to the incident.

The NIA has formed a special team to lead the investigation, with officials describing the case as a “planned terror act” aimed at disrupting peace in the capital.

