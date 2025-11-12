In Biggest Crackdown Yet, J&K Police Conduct 500 Raids Across Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday launched one of its biggest crackdowns in recent months against the terror ecosystem in the Valley, conducting raids at around 500 locations linked to associates of banned organisations, including Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).

According to reports, the raids were based on credible intelligence inputs suggesting renewed attempts by JeI-linked elements to regroup and revive their activities under different names.

The extensive search operations were carried out across all ten districts of Kashmir, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara, Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, and Shopian, targeting individuals associated with terror groups or acting as overground workers (OGWs).

In Srinagar alone, police teams raided around 150 locations, primarily the homes and premises of those suspected of aiding or facilitating terror activities. Similar coordinated raids were conducted across Kulgam, where more than 200 locations were searched over the past four days.

Officials said the operations were aimed at dismantling networks that provide logistical and ideological support to militants. During the raids, police seized a large amount of incriminating material, including documents, digital devices, and printed content connected to banned outfits. Several individuals have been detained for questioning.

In Kulgam, police carried out over 400 cordon-and-search operations at suspected hideouts and the residences of overground workers. Around 500 people with suspected links to the Pakistan-based Jammu and Kashmir Nationals Operating from Pakistan (JKNOP) and other proscribed groups were interrogated, with several of them detained under preventive laws and shifted to District Jail Mattan in Anantnag.

In north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, security forces launched simultaneous raids at more than 30 locations across Sopore, Zaingeer, and Rafiabad. Incriminating materials, including digital gadgets and documents with links to banned outfits, were seized for forensic examination.

Similar operations were also conducted in Ganderbal and other districts, where multiple suspects were detained for questioning.

Officials said the raids are part of the police’s broader preventive strategy to dismantle the terror-separatist network, cut off financial and logistical support systems, and prevent any activity that could threaten public peace or national security.

Also Read: Those Behind Delhi Blast, Pahalgam Firing Now Oppose Govt at Zubeen Garg Creamation Site