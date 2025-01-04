Indian Railways Enhances Track Speed, Revenue And Services In FY24

Indian Railways has achieved a significant milestone in modernizing its infrastructure, enabling faster train travel across its network. Over 23,000 track kilometres (TKM), or nearly one-fifth of the total 1.03 lakh TKM network, are now equipped to support train speeds of up to 130 kmph, officials confirmed. The accomplishment is attributed to improved safety measures, including fencing and advanced signalling systems.

"Around 23,000 track kilometres (TKM) of the total 1.03 lakh TKM of Indian Railways' network is now fit to run trains at a speed of 130 km/h," a senior official told The Economic Times. TKM refers to the track length between two points.

Additionally, 54,337 TKM can now accommodate speeds of up to 110 kmph, with 2,741 TKM upgraded to this standard during the current fiscal year, against a target of 5,000 TKM. Efforts to enhance track and signalling infrastructure are also underway on major stretches of the Golden Quadrilateral, where semi-high-speed trains, such as the Vande Bharat Express, will operate at speeds of up to 160 kmph.

Indian Railways' flagship train, the Vande Bharat Express, continues to symbolize the network's modernization, with 34 pairs of these semi-high-speed trains now included in the new timetable.

Record Revenue and Operational Achievements

Indian Railways also reported improved financial and operational performance for the first nine months of the current fiscal year. Total revenue reached Rs 1.93 lakh crore, marking an increase of Rs 7,674 crore compared to the same period last year.

Freight operations played a significant role, contributing Rs 1.26 lakh crore in revenue, with freight loading rising by 2 per cent to 1,179 million tonnes. Passenger segment earnings also grew by 6 per cent, reaching Rs 55,988 crore. Capital expenditure surged by two per cent, amounting to Rs 1.92 lakh crore.

Operationally, Indian Railways achieved a record-breaking 2.07 million train services during this period, reflecting a 3 per cent increase compared to the previous fiscal year. Special train services during peak demand periods surged by 54 per cent, totalling 57,169.

The new timetable includes 62 special trains on popular routes and 74 additional services to improve connectivity and passenger convenience.

Indian Railways' continued investment in infrastructure and operational efficiency underscores its commitment to enhancing speed, safety, and service quality across its vast network.

