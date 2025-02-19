BREAKING: Rekha Gupta to Be Delhi’s New Chief Minister

Rekha Gupta is set to become the next Chief Minister of Delhi, with Parvesh Verma as her Deputy. Gupta will succeed Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Atishi as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returns to power in the national capital after 27 years, following a sweeping victory in the February 5 Assembly elections.

Rekha Gupta, who will be the lone woman Chief Minister among BJP-ruled states, secured her seat from the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency. Parvesh Verma, on the other hand, emerged as the ‘giant killer’ after his stunning victory over AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi Assembly seat. The names of both leaders were officially announced during the BJP’s legislature party meeting in Delhi on Wednesday.

"The BJP Legislative Party has elected Rekha Gupta as its leader. She will take the oath tomorrow as the Chief Minister of Delhi," said BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

The saffron party ended AAP’s decade-long reign by securing 48 seats in the 70-member Assembly, reducing Kejriwal’s party to just 22 seats. Key AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi and Manish Sisodia in Jangpura, faced shocking defeats, marking a significant political shift in Delhi.

With the new leadership confirmed, a grand oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday at noon at the iconic Ramlila Maidan. The event is expected to witness the presence of top BJP leaders, Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states, and prominent celebrities. Visuals circulating on social media show Ramlila Maidan being spruced up, with boundary walls receiving a fresh coat of paint in preparation for the event.

BJP’s Key Promises for Delhi

The BJP, which once criticized freebie politics, made a slew of ambitious pre-poll promises to woo Delhi voters. The party has pledged to not only continue existing welfare schemes but also enhance them by eliminating corruption. Some of its key commitments include:

Women Welfare: A monthly financial aid of Rs 2,500 for women from economically weaker sections under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana. Additionally, pregnant women will receive Rs 21,000 and six nutritional kits under the Mukhya Mantri Matritva Suraksha Yojana. LPG cylinders will be provided at Rs 500 for poor families, with an additional free cylinder on Holi and Diwali.

Healthcare Reforms: Immediate implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Delhi, providing free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, with an additional Rs 5 lakh cover by the state government. Senior citizens above 70 will also receive free OPD and diagnostic services.

Senior Citizens & Social Welfare: The pension for senior citizens aged 60-70 will be increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500, while those above 70, as well as widows, differently-abled individuals, and destitute persons, will receive Rs 3,000.

Affordable Meals & Basic Necessities: The introduction of Atal Canteens in JJ clusters to provide nutritious meals at Rs 5.

Zero Tolerance on Corruption: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be set up to probe scams linked to AAP’s governance, including the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Mohalla Clinics, classrooms, excise policy, and the Jal Board.

Education & Youth Empowerment: Free education from kindergarten to postgraduate level for students from poor families. The Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Stipend Scheme will provide a monthly stipend of ₹1,000 to Scheduled Caste students pursuing technical and vocational courses. Financial assistance of ₹15,000 and travel reimbursement will be provided to youth appearing for competitive state exams.

Welfare for Workers & Farmers: Establishment of welfare boards for auto and taxi drivers, as well as domestic workers, providing life insurance up to Rs 10 lakh, accident coverage of Rs 5 lakh, and scholarships for their children’s higher education. Paid maternity leave of six months for domestic workers. Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, annual assistance for farmers will be increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000.

Pollution-Free Delhi & Clean Yamuna: The BJP has promised to make Delhi one of the cleanest and greenest cities while reviving the Yamuna to its former glory.