Delhi Customers Hard Hit by Rising Milk Prices

Customers in Delhi – the national capital region (NCR) should brace themselves for yet another hike in milk prices after Mother Dairy has decided to increase prices of its milk by Rs 2 per litre.

The new prices will come into effect from March 6. The hike in prices was due to an increase in the input costs.

Following India’s largest dairy firm Amul announcing a hike in milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across India from March 1, Mother Dairy has increased its prices across the Delhi-NCR region, reported ANI.

Mother Dairy said in a statement, “In view of the rising farm prices, fuel costs and costs of packaging materials, Mother Dairy is compelled to raise its liquid milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR with effect from March 6, 2022. The new prices will be applicable for all milk variants.”

According to the company, now the full cream variant will cost Rs 59 per litre from Sunday, up from Rs 57 per litre. Toned milk will cost Rs 49 and double toned milk will cost Rs 43 per litre. Meanwhile, cow milk prices rose from Rs 49 to Rs 51 per litre while the bulk vended milk or token milk price has been raised from Rs 44 to Rs 46 per litre.

The company has been experiencing a surge in varied input costs which have increased a lot. It said, “The farm prices have alone gone up by about 8-9 per cent since July 2021, coupled with mounting operational costs of packaging, logistics, etc. Despite paying higher prices towards milk procurement in the last few months, the consumer prices were kept intact.”