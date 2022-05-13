Delhi: Dy CM Urges Amit Shah to Stop Demolition Drive

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to stop the ensuing demolition drive in several parts of the national capital carried out by the three BJP-ruled municipal bodies.
Sisodia in an online briefing claimed that the civic bodies have a plan to raze 63 lakh dwellings in the city. "Of these, 60 houses are in unauthorized colonies while the remaining three lakh are those where people have extended their balconies or covered them. We have learnt that notices have been sent to them," Sisodia said.
He further stated that this will lead to huge destruction in the national capital, adding that almost 70 percent of the population of Delhi will be rendered homeless.
Sisodia said that the Aam Aadmi Party will oppose the demolition drive and that he has written to the home minister regarding the same seeking intervention into the matter.
"I have written to him (Shah) saying that this (demotion drive) should be stopped. If bulldozers are to be used, they should be used to demolish the houses of those BJP leaders and civic body representatives who took bribes to allow such structures to be constructed," he said.
An anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar on Thursday sparked protests and pelting of stones where the locals claimed that legal structures were bulldozed.
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, who was a part of a protest in the southeast Delhi locality, was arrested on charges of rioting and obstructing public servants in discharge of their duty, police officials said.