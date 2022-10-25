Delhi: Fire Dept Receive 201 Calls despite Ban on Firecrackers

Despite a complete ban on firecrackers in the national capital, the Fire Department received as many as 201 calls during Diwali, officials said on Tuesday.

"A total of 201 calls pertaining to fire incidents were received in Delhi, yesterday during Diwali," said Director, of Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg.

Ahead of the festival, the Fire chief had said that the department was prepared to fight fires through drones with which they could access high-rise buildings. Fire tenders were deployed near congested areas.

Meanwhile, on Monday evening a fire broke out at an apartment in a residential society in Greater Noida West on Diwali evening, officials said.

The fire broke out in the flat located in Vedantam Society in Gaur City 2 area, under Bisrakh police station limits, prompting relief operations at the site, according to police officials.