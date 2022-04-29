PM Modi To Inaugurate Global Patidar Business Summit Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Global Patidar Business Summit (GPBS) organised by Sardardham on Friday via video conferencing.
The summit is being held at Surat in Gujarat and will begin from 12 noon with the PM’s inaugurating it, reported ANI.
PM Modi took to Twitter to inform that the summit is aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship and value creation among the youth.
The Sardardham is organising the GPBS summit under ‘Mission 2026’ to provide an impetus to the socio-economic development of the Patidar community, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).
Notably, the summit is organised every two years. The first two summits were held in capital city Gandhinagar in the years 2018 and 2020.
The theme of GPBS 2022 is “Aatmanirbhar Community to Aatmanirbhar Gujarat and India”. The summit will bring together small, medium, and large enterprises within the community, while nurturing and supporting new entrepreneurs and provide training and employment assistance to the educated youth.
The three-day programme which begins today, will go on till May 1 and will cover various aspects of government industrial policy, MSMEs, start-ups, and innovation among many others.