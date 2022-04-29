PM Modi To Inaugurate Global Patidar Business Summit Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Global Patidar Business Summit (GPBS) organised by Sardardham on Friday via video conferencing.

The summit is being held at Surat in Gujarat and will begin from 12 noon with the PM’s inaugurating it, reported ANI.

PM Modi took to Twitter to inform that the summit is aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship and value creation among the youth.

The Sardardham is organising the GPBS summit under ‘Mission 2026’ to provide an impetus to the socio-economic development of the Patidar community, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).