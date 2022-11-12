Delhi Witnesses Hoardings, Train Brandings of Lachit Borphukan for 400th Anniversary

Several massive hoardings as well as train brandings of Ahom General Bir Lachit Borphukan were witnessed in the national capital at all prime locations on Saturday.

Assam Government is organizing the closing ceremony of the annual 400th birth anniversary of Bir Lachit Barphukan on November 23 and 24 at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

The two-day event will showcase the life of few warriors of Northeast India who defeated the Mughals in the great Battle of Saraighat.

The Mughals conquered almost all parts of India but were never able to conquer Assam due to the bravery, martial skills and infinite patriotism of Bir Lachit Borphukan.

The event have been organised with an aim to bring the warrior’s achievements and life to the limelight to the rest of India as many are still unaware of this warrior of Assam who defeated Mughal.