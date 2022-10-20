Delhi: Man Harasses IAS Officer Over Confidential Info, FIR Lodged

An IAS officer lodged a complaint on Tuesday against an anonymous person for allegedly harassing her by posing as a government official over WhatsApp intending to gather 'confidential information' from her.

This was informed by the Delhi Police on Thursday.

The complaint was lodged in the national capital earlier this week.

According to the Delhi Police, IAS officer Garima Gupta lodged her complaint two days ago alleging that someone threatened and harassed her after posing as a government official and also tried to extract confidential information about her department.

The lodged FIR stated that when Gupta confronted the accused person by warning him of a police complaint, he replied that he is using a SIM card using false documents and hence even the police will not be able to trace him.

The said person also tried to impersonate as a senior government official when he talked to her. This person keeps on changing his assumed name on WhatsApp in an attempt to impersonate someone else in order to cheat the person he calls, the FIR added.