Delhi Police Arrest 1 As 4 Flee Following Encounter

Police in Delhi registered a case against an accused who was shot as an encounter broke out between police and miscreants in the early hours of Friday.

The shootout took place at Chittranjan Park in South East Delhi today. The accused has been identified as Sangram, resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj.

Sangram has a criminal background and has numerous cases already registered against his name, police informed.

Following several complaints of criminal activities in the area, Delhi police sent out a night patrolling team which was conducting checks to locate the miscreants, reported ANI.

A team from the Chittaranjan Park police station laid an ambush to arrest the five accused who had entered the area on Thursday night, they said.