Delhi Police Arrest 1 As 4 Flee Following Encounter

Police in Delhi registered a case against an accused who was shot as an encounter broke out between police and miscreants in the early hours of Friday.
The shootout took place at Chittranjan Park in South East Delhi today. The accused has been identified as Sangram, resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj.
Sangram has a criminal background and has numerous cases already registered against his name, police informed.
Following several complaints of criminal activities in the area, Delhi police sent out a night patrolling team which was conducting checks to locate the miscreants, reported ANI.
A team from the Chittaranjan Park police station laid an ambush to arrest the five accused who had entered the area on Thursday night, they said.
They further said that the accused attacked the police with knives during the encounter and later opened fire on them.
Meanwhile, four of the accused managed to flee from the spot, while Sangram was taken into custody after they were intercepted by the police inside Jahapanah jungle. He suffered bullet wound on his leg in the retaliatory police firing.
He had jumped the wall of the adjacent house to escape when he was caught by the police. They later shifted him to a hospital for treatment, said police.
A case has been registered against all accused and charges have been framed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Sangram.
Further investigation into the case has been initiated by the police who are currently on the hunt for the absconding miscreants.