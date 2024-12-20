Delhi Police Transfers FIR Against Rahul Gandhi to Crime Branch

Delhi Police has transferred the FIR filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the Crime Branch for further investigation. An officer confirmed that the Crime Branch will now handle the case.

The incident unfolded during a heated altercation at the Makar Dwar of Parliament on Thursday, where a large group of MPs from the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led opposition clashed over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks about Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Both sides engaged in protests and counter-protests, with accusations being exchanged over the alleged insult to the architect of the Indian Constitution.

The confrontation escalated into violence, leading to the hospitalization of two BJP MPs—Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput—who reportedly suffered head injuries during the scuffle. The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of "physical assault and incitement" for allegedly pushing one of their MPs. A formal complaint was lodged by BJP MPs Hemang Joshi, Anurag Thakur, and Bansuri Swaraj, resulting in the FIR being filed.

In retaliation, Congress alleged that BJP MPs had attempted to obstruct their protest against Shah’s controversial remarks on Dr. Ambedkar, with claims of BJP MPs physically stopping Congress MPs, including women MPs, from entering the Rajya Sabha. Rahul Gandhi later addressed the situation, accusing BJP MPs of pushing and threatening him while trying to prevent him from entering Parliament.

While the FIR based on the BJP’s complaint has been transferred to the Crime Branch, no FIR has been registered in response to Congress’ counter-complaint at the Parliament Street Police Station. Congress had lodged the complaint, alleging that BJP MPs had misbehaved with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, even accusing them of “physically manhandling” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The Congress protest, which was centered around Shah’s speech in the Rajya Sabha, called for his resignation and an unconditional apology for allegedly insulting Dr. Ambedkar. Rahul Gandhi emphasized the peaceful nature of their protest, which began at Ambedkar’s statue, and claimed that BJP MPs deliberately obstructed their entry into Parliament. He further criticized the BJP for attempting to divert attention from allegations involving businessman Adani in the United States, an issue he suggested was central to the BJP’s motivations.

Kharge, in a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanded an inquiry into the alleged assault, stating that the actions of BJP MPs were not only an assault on him but also an affront to the position of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and the Congress party.

The situation remains tense, with both parties accusing each other of misconduct, and the investigation into the matter now in the hands of the Crime Branch.