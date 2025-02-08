Delhi Poll Results: Congress Faces Another Setback, Alka Lamba Trails in Kalkaji

The Congress party seems headed for another electoral setback in the Delhi assembly elections, based on current counting trends. At the time of filing this story, the BJP is leading in 42 seats, while the AAP has a lead in 28. Congress, however, is not showing any signs of gaining ground.

Advertisment

In the fifth round of counting, Congress candidate Alka Lamba is trailing BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and AAP's Atishi from the Kalkaji constituency.

Exit polls also predicted a third consecutive wipeout for the Congress in Delhi. BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri secured 21519 votes, AAP's Atishi with 18719 votes, while Lamba secured only 1864 votes.

Two out of six exit polls forecast the party will secure zero seats in the Delhi Assembly elections. If these projections hold, it will be another disappointing result for the party, reflecting its continued decline in the national capital with no sign of revival.