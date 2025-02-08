Delhi Poll Result: Early Trends Show BJP Leading in Over 40 Seats, AAP Trails

Early trends from the ongoing vote counting for the Delhi assembly elections suggest a closely contested election, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in 49 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trailing behind, holding an early lead in 19 constituencies, while the Congress has secured 1 seat so far.

These early results set the stage for what could be a dramatic shift as the counting progresses, with the outcome still uncertain.

Among the key developments, BJP’s Parvesh Verma is leading in the New Delhi constituency, ahead of AAP's Arvind Kejriwal. Meanwhile, AAP’s Atishi is trailing in the Kalkaji constituency, where the contest remains tight.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) reported a moderate voter turnout of 60.42 percent across Delhi's 70 constituencies, with noticeable regional differences. North East Delhi emerged as the most politically active district with a voter turnout of 66.25 percent, while South East Delhi recorded a relatively lower participation rate of 56.16 percent.

Most exit polls have predicted an edge for the BJP, with one projecting the party to secure between 51 and 60 seats.

The election also features high-profile battles, such as Arvind Kejriwal from AAP facing off against Parvesh Verma of BJP in New Delhi, and a three-way contest in Kalkaji between AAP's Atishi, BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri, and Congress's Alka Lamba. Other notable figures include AAP’s Manish Sisodia contesting from Jangpura and BJP’s Kapil Mishra in Karawal Nagar.