AAP Claims BJP Distributing Money in Jangpura on Poll Day, DP Refutes

The Delhi Police on Wednesday dismissed allegations made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Manish Sisodia, claiming that the BJP was openly taking voters to a building in the Jangpura constituency and distributing money.

In a statement, the Delhi Police clarified, "The allegations of distribution of money could not be substantiated. The situation is under control and the confusion has been cleared."

The AAP had previously accused the BJP of distributing money to voters near a booth in Jangpura. The party posted on X, "In Jangpura, BJP is openly taking voters to a building and distributing money. Money is being distributed to voters in the building adjacent to the BJP booth in Jangpura Assembly. All this is being done under the supervision of Delhi Police and Election Commission. If you have even a little self-respect left, then take action against these murderers of the Constitution."

Reacting to the allegations, AAP's Jangpura candidate Manish Sisodia questioned, "The BJP candidate was distributing money in this house. Why is the Election Commission not raiding this house?"