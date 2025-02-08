"Delhi Rejects Anarchy, Chooses BJP": Sonowal on Election Verdict

Following the results of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, expressed his appreciation to the people of Delhi for delivering an unprecedented mandate to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sonowal credited the victory to the party’s focus on good governance, development, and the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The people of Delhi have decisively rejected the years of corruption, misgovernance, autocracy, and lawlessness under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Instead, they have embraced a government committed to transparency, accountability, and equal development for all. This historic mandate is a testament to the faith the people of Delhi have in the BJP and its dedication to the nation's progress," Sonowal stated.

The Union Minister extended his congratulations to the victorious BJP candidates and party workers, acknowledging their relentless efforts in bringing about this monumental change in the capital.

"This victory is the result of the unwavering dedication and hard work of our candidates and fearless workers, who have spread the message of progress and stability across every corner of Delhi," he added.

Highlighting the significance of the BJP's win, Sonowal emphasized that the people of Delhi have endorsed a responsible and accountable government, ensuring the end of anarchy and the establishment of efficient governance.

"With this mandate, the people of Delhi have voted for progress. They have demonstrated their readiness for a government that prioritizes the elimination of corruption and the promotion of development," he said.

Sonowal also underscored the transformational leadership that Delhi would witness under the BJP’s governance. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi will continue to develop with state-of-the-art infrastructure, efficient public services, and a corruption-free administration. The vision of a 'New Delhi' will take shape, marking the beginning of a new chapter of growth and prosperity," he concluded.

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) triumphed in the Delhi Assembly polls on Saturday, securing a historic win with 48 of the 70 seats. This victory ended the AAP's dominant hold on Delhi, marking the first time in 27 years that the BJP has returned to power in the national capital.