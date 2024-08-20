Several Shopping Malls In National Capital Receive Bomb Threats

Amid a spate of hoax bomb threat incidents recently, Delhi Police said on Tuesday that various shopping malls in the national capital received threatening emails.
Chanakya Mall, Select CityWalk, Ambience Mall, DLF, Cine Polis, Pacific Mall, Primus Hospital and Unity group received threat mail which stated, "The explosive will go off in few hours."
Soon after the mail was received, authorities were informed, said Delhi Police, adding that an investigation has been immediately launched. Bomb disposal squad and fire tenders have reached the scene.
However, officials said that no bomb has been detected so far. A senior police officer was quoted by ANI as saying that preliminary probe suggests that the same pattern has been followed to send threatening emails with the dateline missing. The mail was sent to many malls and other places.
Previously, Gurugram's Ambience Mall received a bomb threat on August 17, but the police found nothing suspicious during the search.
Gurugram Police ACP Vikas Kaushik told reporters, "The administration of Ambience Mall received an email which says that a bomb has been planted in the mall. When we received the information, all the teams including the bomb detection and disposal squad, dog squad, and SWAT team came to the spot."
"We started sanitising the mall. Till now, we haven't found anything suspicious thing in the mall. Our cyber teams are tracking the sender of the email. We got the information at 10 in the morning," he added.
The police further said that if anybody was found giving misleading or false information on bomb threats through any social media post or emails that affects law and order, then legal action will be initiated.
A school in Delhi's Greater Kailash area received an email threatening to blow up the school on August 2. Delhi Police said that nothing was found during searches and legal action was initiated.