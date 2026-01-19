Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma Inspects Raipur District Panchayat

Vijay Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, conducted an inspection of the District Panchayat office in Raipur on Friday. During the visit, he reviewed various sections and offices of the District Panchayat and later held a review meeting with District Panchayat members and other public representatives.

In the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister discussed ward-wise progress of development works and emphasized the importance of public outreach. He instructed elected representatives to visit local communities and create awareness about the construction of Mahtari Sadan and the benefits of the relevant welfare legislation.

Responding to the demand raised by Panchayat members for capacity building and renovation of office chambers, Shri Sharma announced an allocation of ₹25 lakh for renovation works of the District Panchayat. He further directed officials to ensure that before commencing any development work, bhoomipujan ceremonies should be conducted at the construction site through local representatives so that the public remains informed about ongoing development initiatives.

The Deputy Chief Minister also instructed each District Panchayat member to personally inspect houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in their respective areas, review the progress of ongoing constructions, and ensure that beneficiaries receive all mandated facilities.

On the occasion, District Panchayat President Shri Naveen Kumar Agrawal, all District Panchayat members, District Panchayat CEO Shri Kumar Vishwaranjan, along with other public representatives and officials, were present.

