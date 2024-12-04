Devendra Fadnavis Set To Be New Maharashtra CM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis has been unanimously chosen as the Leader of the Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party. The decision was made during a legislature party meeting held on Wednesday at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, paving the way for Fadnavis to potentially take over as the state’s next Chief Minister.

The BJP's core committee formally endorsed Fadnavis's leadership. Senior party leaders Chandrakant Patil and Sudhir Mungantiwar officially nominated him, declaring, "I nominate Devendra Saritatai Gangadharrao Fadnavis as the leader of the party's legislative wing."

State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule praised the party's election performance under Fadnavis's leadership, stating, "We are committed to taking Maharashtra to the number one position with the help of PM Modi. We should thank crores of the people of Maharashtra that we contested 149 seats and won 132, which is the highest in history. Our allies also won 57 and 41 seats. Seven MLAs have also given support to us, so we will have 237 Mahayuti members in this Assembly."

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, BJP's Central Observers for Maharashtra, attended the meeting. Additionally, BJP leader Ashish Shelar has been named the party's Chief Whip.