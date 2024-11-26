BJP Pushes for Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra CM Amid Resistance from Shiv Sena

The BJP has moved forward with efforts to reinstate Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra's Chief Minister, despite resistance from its ally, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction). Sources revealed that the decision has already been communicated to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, which appears comfortable with Fadnavis's return to the office he held from 2014 to 2019 and briefly in 2019.

However, the Shiv Sena is reportedly pressing for the continuation of the incumbent, Eknath Shinde, as CM. BJP insiders remain optimistic that Shinde will eventually align with the plan, given the BJP’s numerical strength. The party, with 132 seats, comfortably crosses the majority mark of 145 with the support of Ajit Pawar’s group of 41 MLAs and other independent "silent" supporters.

To accommodate allies, the BJP plans to offer the Deputy CM posts to both the Shinde-led Sena and the Ajit Pawar faction. Details regarding portfolio distribution are yet to be finalized.

Fadnavis's leadership appears almost certain after BJP's resounding electoral success, attributed to his strategic groundwork. While Sena and NCP have chosen Shinde and Pawar as their legislative leaders, BJP has yet to make an official announcement about its choice, though Fadnavis's selection seems imminent.

Both Fadnavis and Shinde are expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to resolve the leadership tussle and discuss the new government’s formation. Meanwhile, Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske has suggested Shinde’s continuation as CM, citing the “Bihar model,” while BJP MLC Pravin Darekar has endorsed Fadnavis for the top post, praising his leadership capabilities.