DGCI's Nod To SII's Covovax For Restricted Emergency Use In Children

Pune based Serum Institute of India’s (SII) Covid-19 vaccine ‘Covovax’ for children aged 7 to 12 years was given restricted emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) on Tuesday.

The DGCI’s Subject Expert Committee (SEC) had earlier recommended emergency use authorization for Covovax for children in the age group 7 to 11 years, reported ANI.

It may be noted that the DGCI had earlier restricted emergency approval to Covovax for children between 12 to 17 years of age under certain conditions.