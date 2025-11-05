Delhi Press Meet: Rahul Gandhi To Drop 'Hydrogen Bomb' Today?

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is set to hold a press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday at 12 PM, amid speculation that he may reveal a major expose, which he earlier described as a “hydrogen bomb.”

The allegation is linked to claims of vote theft and irregularities in the electoral rolls.

On September 1, Gandhi had warned the BJP of an impending expose, stating that what was revealed in Mahadevpura was merely an “atom bomb” compared to what is coming.

Speaking at the conclusion of the 16-day-long ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, Gandhi criticized the BJP, saying, “The forces who murdered Mahatma Gandhi are now trying to destroy the Constitution of India.”

The yatra, which aimed to raise awareness about voter rights and protest alleged vote theft and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saw widespread support from youths and citizens across Bihar.

Gandhi stated in Patna, “In Mahadevpura, we showed an atom bomb. Soon, we will come with a hydrogen bomb. BJP, get ready. Their truth will be exposed to the country. After this, Narendra Modi ji won’t be able to show his face to the nation.”

He further described the alleged vote theft as “a theft of rights, reservation, employment, education, and democracy,” adding that the Election Commission had withheld voter lists and videographic evidence.

“Vote Chori means stealing your rights, ration cards, and land, handing it over to corporate houses like Adani and Ambani,” Gandhi claimed.

