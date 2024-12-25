Digital Payments Reach 41% Among Metro Commuters as Ridership Surge

Nagpur Metro, which marked its second anniversary in December 2024, has maintained a steady growth trajectory, with an average daily ridership surpassing one lakh since August 2023. According to Mahametro, 41% of passengers opted for digital payment methods for their journeys until March 2024.

In the 2023-24 fiscal year, Nagpur Metro recorded over 25.5 million passengers, generating ₹41.87 crore in fare box revenue. Of this, more than ₹17 crore was collected through digital platforms such as Unified Payment Interface (UPI), Point of Sale (POS), and the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), also known as the Maha Card). This marks a 5% increase in passenger journeys and a notable 54% rise in fare box revenue compared to the previous fiscal year.

When compared to other metro systems, Nagpur Metro outperformed the Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1, which began operations in November 2023. Navi Mumbai Metro recorded a ridership of 1.65 million passengers during the same period, with 35% of transactions conducted digitally, generating ₹4.42 crore in revenue.

Pune Metro, however, continues to lead in digital adoption, with 75% of daily transactions conducted digitally, occasionally reaching 82%.

Mahametro sources indicated that the data in the annual report is based on figures until March 2024, and the percentage of digital payments could have already exceeded 50%. Nagpur Metro's consistent increase in ridership and the growing shift towards digital payments highlight its success in becoming a preferred mode of transportation.