Military Court Asks IAF To Allow Jawans Clearing UPSC To Join As Officers

The Armed Forces Tribunal on Sunday asked the Indian Air Force (IAF) to allow jawans who had cleared UPSC civil service and state level civil service exams to join as class I officers.
The tribunal gave the order in a case regarding jawans who had cleared the exams not being allowed to quit service and join as officers by IAF officials. The court further directed that those jawans who cleared the exams be allowed to service within two weeks.
Headed by Justice Rajendra Menon, the principle bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal asked the IAF to change their rules and conditions for granting permissions to jawans for applying for grade A services exams outside the force.
The case was filed by Corporal Ayush Maurya and Sergeant Kuldeep Vibhuti through their counsel Ankur Chhibber, with Maurya clearing UPSC exams for 2021 while Vibhuti cleared Bihar government’s state-level exams.
Chhibber in his plea said that his client had tried to apply for permissions but was not able to as only those personnel with category ‘A’ skill grade were allowed.
Having cleared the exam, he was supposed to join the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in December last yearm but was unable to do so.
His No Objection Certificate (NOC) was however denied by the IAF saying that Corporal Maurya had not sought prior permission for the civilian job.
"In view of the arguments, we find adequate merit in both pleas and the same is therefore allowed and we, therefore, allow the respondents to issue necessary NOC to both applicants within two weeks of this order. (B) Respondents to also issue necessary discharge order to both applicants to facilitate the applicants join the civil job,” the military tribunal said.
It added, “The Indian Air Force should also review Air Force Order and issue necessary amendments to facilitate applicants applying for prior permission without Skill Grade "A"; and also modify the online application process to facilitate seeking of prior permission.”