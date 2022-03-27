Military Court Asks IAF To Allow Jawans Clearing UPSC To Join As Officers

The Armed Forces Tribunal on Sunday asked the Indian Air Force (IAF) to allow jawans who had cleared UPSC civil service and state level civil service exams to join as class I officers.

The tribunal gave the order in a case regarding jawans who had cleared the exams not being allowed to quit service and join as officers by IAF officials. The court further directed that those jawans who cleared the exams be allowed to service within two weeks.

Headed by Justice Rajendra Menon, the principle bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal asked the IAF to change their rules and conditions for granting permissions to jawans for applying for grade A services exams outside the force.

The case was filed by Corporal Ayush Maurya and Sergeant Kuldeep Vibhuti through their counsel Ankur Chhibber, with Maurya clearing UPSC exams for 2021 while Vibhuti cleared Bihar government’s state-level exams.

Chhibber in his plea said that his client had tried to apply for permissions but was not able to as only those personnel with category ‘A’ skill grade were allowed.