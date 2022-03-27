Assam: Storm Disrupts Normal Life In Nagaon

Stormy conditions and torrential rains caused massive damages to property in Assam’s Nagaon district on Saturday.

More than 2,000 houses were damaged in several regions of the district amid heavy rainfall and stormy conditions.

Among the 1408 temporary houses were partially damaged while 523 houses sustained extensive damages. In addition, around 70 concrete residences were also heavily damaged in extreme weather conditions.

According to reports, these damages were caused across 130 villages in the Nagaon district of the state. Apart from people’s residences, around 12 educational institutions were also damaged in the storm.