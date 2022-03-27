Assam: Storm Disrupts Normal Life In Nagaon

Stormy conditions and torrential rains caused massive damages to property in Assam’s Nagaon district on Saturday.
More than 2,000 houses were damaged in several regions of the district amid heavy rainfall and stormy conditions.
Among the 1408 temporary houses were partially damaged while 523 houses sustained extensive damages. In addition, around 70 concrete residences were also heavily damaged in extreme weather conditions.
According to reports, these damages were caused across 130 villages in the Nagaon district of the state. Apart from people’s residences, around 12 educational institutions were also damaged in the storm.
Lives of more than 5,000 people have turned upside down with their residences either partially or completely getting destroyed.
Meanwhile, a child was reportedly injured as extreme conditions in the region continued to wreak havoc.
The child, aged five years old is a resident of Gerua Ati village of the district. He was admitted to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he is under treatment having sustained grave wounds.
Furthermore, trees were uprooted at several locations leading to electrical wires breaking, causing power outages in these areas.