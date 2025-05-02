‘Don’t Want People Going Against Muslim, Kashmiris’-Wife Of Navy Officer Killed in Pahalgam

Indian Navy officer Vinay Narwal was among the 26 killed in the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. His bereft wife, Himanshi Narwal, has made a heartfelt appeal for peace amid the nationwide outrage.

In the media, Himanshi Narwal, who is a PhD scholar from Gurugram, was quoted as saying: “We don’t want people going against Muslims or Kashmiris. We want peace and only peace. Of course, we want justice.”

Himanshi and Vinay had gotten married as recently as April 16 and were in Kashmir on their honeymoon. In what can be termed the saddest story for a newlywed couple, Vinay was killed in the heinous terrorist attack on April 22. It had not even been a week since their wedding when Himanshi lost her husband.

Navy Lieutenant Narwal was given full military honours at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, where his coffin was received by grieving family members. On the occasion, Navy officials and political leaders, including Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, were present.

Himanshi was seen breaking down while receiving and saluting her husband’s coffin. “Let his soul rest in peace. He lived a good life. He made us really proud, and we should continue to uphold that pride in every way,” Himanshi remarked in tears.

Narwal’s funeral was held in his hometown of Karnal, Haryana. The final rites were performed by Vinay Narwal’s 21-year-old sister, Shristi. Navy personnel offered a gun salute, and slogans like “Bharat ka veer amar rahe” and “Pakistan Murdabad” reverberated in the air.

Speaking to CM Saini at the cremation, Shristi expressed her anguish: “He was alive for some time, but no one came to save him… I want them dead,” she said, referring to the terrorists responsible.

