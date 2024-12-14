Droupadi Murmu Hails NEHHDC for Promoting Northeast India's Cultural Heritage

The Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi, on December 12, 2024, hosted a special gratification ceremony for the Northeast Handlooms and Handicrafts Development Corporation (NEHHDC).

Also present were senior officials from Rashtrapati Bhavan, Mrs. Deepti Umashankar (Secretary), Mr. Ajay Singh (Press Secretary), Dr. Rakesh Gupta (Additional Secretary), and Maj. Gen. Ranjeet Singh Manral (Military Secretary).

The event highlighted the NEHHDC’s role in opening Presidential Estates to the public, allowing citizens to explore and appreciate the rich cultural heritage of India. Rashtrapati Bhavan had previously hosted the inaugural edition of Vividhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav from February 8 to 11, 2024, celebrating the Northeast's contribution to India's unity in diversity. This festival, organized by NEHHDC on behalf of MDONER, was inaugurated by President Murmu in the presence of Governors, Chief Ministers, and MPs from the eight Northeastern states.

The Mahotsav offered a vibrant cultural experience, showcasing the region's exquisite handcrafted products, sustainable handicrafts, organic agro products, and Geographical Indication (GI) products. Live demonstrations provided insights into traditional Northeast craftsmanship, while the region's diverse culinary offerings captivated visitors. The event proved to be a great success, drawing significant interest and enthusiasm from attendees.

In line with President Murmu’s vision of making Presidential Estates hubs for cultural exchange, the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav was held at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Hyderabad, from September 29 to October 6, 2024. This event, also organized by NEHHDC, celebrated Northeast India’s diversity by displaying unique handicrafts, handlooms, and GI products from the eight states of the region. These included Majuli masks from Assam, Rignai cloth from Tripura, Monpa textiles from Arunachal Pradesh, and the Nettle yarn weaving process from Nagaland, among others.

President Murmu, in her inaugural address, emphasized the collective responsibility to preserve and promote India’s rich cultural heritage. She highlighted the Northeast’s folk dances, music, art, and traditional attire as integral to the country’s heritage and a bridge between the Northeast and the southern regions of India.

NEHHDC’s efforts in empowering artisans and artists of the Northeast by bringing their traditions and talents to the global stage were also lauded by senior officials at Rashtrapati Bhavan, including Mrs. Deepti Umashankar and Dr. Rakesh Gupta, as well as Shri Chanchal Kumar, Secretary, MDONER.

NEHHDC’s achievement in organizing both the Vividhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav and the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav was celebrated as a landmark moment for the organization. Brig (Retd) Rajiv Singh, Managing Director of NEHHDC, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be acknowledged by the Hon'ble President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Adding to its list of accomplishments, NEHHDC organized the inaugural Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav from December 6 to 8, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the event featured prominent dignitaries such as Union Minister Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Assam Chief Minister Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha. The Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav, which is now set to become an annual event, celebrated the vibrant cultural traditions of Northeast India and highlighted the region’s growing potential for economic and cultural development.

The Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav included eight state pavilions, showcasing the handicrafts, handlooms, and GI products from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura. Key events included a Chief Ministers’ panel discussion on the theme Towards Prosperity: Catalysing Northeast’s Progress for a Viksit Bharat, as well as an Investors Roundtable and buyer-seller meets designed to foster partnerships and business growth in the region. Fashion shows and design conclaves featuring leading designers displayed the rich textiles of Northeast India, including Muga and Eri Silk.

In his inaugural speech, Prime Minister Modi praised the event as a milestone in showcasing the potential of Northeast India to the world. He emphasized that such events help highlight the region's rich diversity, skills, and potential, while building sustainable livelihoods to strengthen the economic ecosystem. These events are an attempt to connect and highlight the regions rich diversity, skill and potential also build sustainable livelihoodsthereby strengthen the economic ecosystem of the region. The Mahotsav witnessed overwhelming response with thousands of visitors flocking to these pavilions for a taste of Northeast, PM Modi added.

The Mahotsav attracted thousands of visitors who were eager to experience the culture, cuisine, and craftsmanship of the Northeast, making it a resounding success and a testament to the region's growth and significance in India’s development.