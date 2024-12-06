PM Modi Inaugurates Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav At Bharat Mandapam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday. In his address, he welcomed the dignitaries and paid tribute to Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar on the occasion of his Mahaparinirvana Divas. He highlighted the 75th anniversary of the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar, which serves as an inspiration to every Indian.

The Prime Minister reflected on the significance of Bharat Mandapam, having hosted key international events such as the G20 meeting, and emphasized that the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav was especially significant as it showcased the vibrant culture, cuisine, and potential of Northeast India. He noted that the festival, spanning three days, would help display the region's rich resources and foster business collaborations.

He remarked that the 21st century belongs to India and, more specifically, to its eastern regions, with Northeast India playing a key role in the country's future growth. Highlighting the potential of cities like Guwahati, Agartala, Imphal, and others, he stressed that the event would contribute to realizing this potential.

The Prime Minister also linked the eight forms of Goddess Lakshmi with the eight states of Northeast India—Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim. He highlighted each state's unique contributions, such as the region's organic farming, abundant natural resources, creativity in crafts, and rich cultural heritage, showcasing the diverse ways the region embodies prosperity, courage, knowledge, and creativity.

He underscored the government's initiatives in the past decade, including investments in infrastructure, education, and industry, which have propelled the region’s development. With schemes like PM-DevINE and the North East Venture Fund, he pointed to the growing employment opportunities and the increasing interest from investors. Connectivity, both physical and digital, was also a priority, with improved road, rail, air, and mobile infrastructure, as well as significant investments in gas and internet connectivity.

Finally, Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence that the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav would ignite a new era of growth for the Northeast, drawing attention to the region's potential in tourism, industry, and innovation. He reiterated the government’s commitment to the region’s development, positioning it as a key player in India’s growth story on the global stage.