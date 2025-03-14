Drunk Student Crashes Car into Two-Wheelers in Gujarat's Vadodara, 1 Killed

A woman lost her life on the spot, and four others sustained injuries when a speeding car, driven by a 23-year-old law student, collided with multiple two-wheelers in Gujarat’s Vadodara city in the early hours of Friday, reports said.

The accident occurred around 12:30 a.m. near Muktanand crossroads in the Karelibaug area. The driver, identified as Rakshit Chaurasiya, was reportedly intoxicated at the time of the crash, police said.

Eyewitnesses who apprehended him at the scene stated that he appeared heavily drunk and was heard shouting, “another round, another round” after stepping out of the vehicle, an official said.

As per reports, the impact of the crash led to the immediate death of the woman identified as Hemaliben Patel. The police have arrested Chaurasiya, and an investigation into the incident is underway.