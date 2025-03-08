Gujarat Needs a New Vision, Not BJP’s B-Team: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, asserted today that the people of Gujarat are seeking an alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) three-decade-long rule, rather than a secondary faction of the ruling party.

Addressing party workers in Ahmedabad, Gandhi emphasized that the Congress is well-positioned to provide that alternative. He noted that with just a five percent increase in its vote share, the party could trigger a significant political shift in the state.

“The people of Gujarat want an alternative vision, not the B-team of the BJP,” Gandhi stated, calling upon Congress members to deepen their engagement with the electorate.

He reminded party workers of Gujarat’s historic contribution to the nation, having produced stalwarts like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel. He stressed that the people of Gujarat expect the Congress to once again rise to the occasion and provide transformative leadership.

“Gujarat is stuck; it is looking for a way out. It does not see a way out,” he observed, adding, “Gujarat wants to move forward.”

Criticizing the current economic model, Gandhi pointed out that the state’s small and medium industries, once the backbone of Gujarat’s economy, have suffered under prolonged BJP rule. He highlighted the steep decline in the diamond, textile, and ceramic industries, which have significantly impacted livelihoods.

“The small and medium enterprises and trade sector, crucial to Gujarat’s economy, have been completely devastated,” he said, reinforcing the need for an alternative governance model.

हमारा पहला काम- इन दो ग्रुप को अलग करना है।



अगर हमें सख्त कार्रवाई करनी पड़े, 30-40 लोगों को निकालना पड़े तो निकाल देना चाहिए।



BJP के लिए लोग अंदर से काम कर रहे हैं, तो उन लोगों को निकालो और बाहर से BJP के लिए काम करने दो।



फिर देखते हैं, कैसे इनकी वहां जगह बनती है, क्योंकि वो… pic.twitter.com/X8w97HO8R3 — Congress (@INCIndia) March 8, 2025

Gandhi stressed that the Congress leadership, from the top brass to the grassroots level, must foster strong relationships with the people of Gujarat, particularly the youth, farmers, laborers, and small traders. He pointed out that party members fall into two categories: those who genuinely work for the people and uphold the party’s ideology, and those who remain disconnected from the public, with some even covertly aligning with the BJP.

“These individuals, who do not respect the public and secretly work for the BJP, must be identified and filtered out,” he stated.

Reaffirming the party’s potential for revival, Gandhi noted that the opposition in Gujarat already commands a 40 percent vote share. He cited the Congress’s success in Telangana, where the party increased its vote share by 22 percent, arguing that a five percent surge in Gujarat could be equally achievable and would turn the political tide.

“The Congress can easily provide this alternative vision, but the right people must be placed in the right positions,” he emphasized.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi held extensive discussions with district and block-level Congress leaders, gathering insights and feedback from the grassroots to strategize the party’s revival in Gujarat.