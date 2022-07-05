Dubai Bound SpiceJet Aircraft Lands In Karachi After Suspected Fuel Leak

A SpiceJet aircraft flying to Dubai from Delhi had to be diverted to Karachi on Tuesday after a malfunctioning indicator light, an airline spokesperson said.

The airline said that the plane landed in Karachi and the passengers disembarked safely. However, no emergency was declared.

The spokesperson said, “On July 5, 2022, SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi - Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning. The aircraft landed safely at Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked.”

“No emergency was declared and the aircraft made a normal landing. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft. Passengers have been served refreshments. A replacement aircraft is being sent to Karachi that will take the passengers to Dubai,” the airlines said.

The pilots on board the aircraft, a Boeing 737 Max 8, had indicators of a possible fuel leak from one of the tanks in the wings of the jet.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, “the crew observed unusual fuel quantity reduction.”