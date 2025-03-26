EC Launches First-Ever Nationwide Training for Over 1 Lakh BLOs

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has commenced its first-ever large-scale training program for Booth Level Officers (BLOs), aiming to enhance their efficiency in electoral roll management. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioner Dr. Vivek Joshi, inaugurated the initiative at the India International Institute of Democracy & Election Management (IIIDEM) in New Delhi today.

This comprehensive capacity-building program will train over 1 lakh BLOs in phases, starting with poll-bound states. The first batch, comprising 109 BLOs from Bihar, West Bengal, and Assam, along with 24 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and 13 District Election Officers (DEOs) from Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu, is currently undergoing a two-day residential training session at IIIDEM.

Strengthening the BLO Network

The training aims to equip BLOs with a thorough understanding of their roles and responsibilities under the Representation of the People (RP) Act, 1950, the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, and the latest directives issued by the Commission. Additionally, participants will be trained in IT applications designed to streamline their tasks, ensuring accurate and error-free electoral roll updates.

Well-trained BLOs from this program will serve as Assembly Level Master Trainers (ALMTs), further strengthening the nationwide BLO network. Each BLO, responsible for approximately 10 polling stations, serves as the primary link between the Election Commission and India’s nearly 100 crore electors.

CEC Emphasizes Accountability and Efficiency

Addressing the gathering, CEC Gyanesh Kumar acknowledged the crucial role of BLOs and EROs in maintaining accurate electoral rolls. He urged state governments to appoint Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM)-level officers as EROs and to ensure that BLOs are selected based on seniority and their residency within the assigned polling station areas.

Highlighting constitutional provisions, he reiterated that only Indian citizens above 18 years of age and ordinarily residing in a constituency can be registered as electors, as per Article 326 of the Constitution and Section 20 of the RP Act, 1950. He also directed Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), DEOs, and EROs to conduct all-party meetings to resolve electoral roll-related concerns within their jurisdictions.

Further emphasizing transparency and accountability, the CEC assured strict action against any complaints regarding EROs or BLOs. He urged BLOs to maintain professionalism and courtesy while conducting house-to-house verifications for electoral roll updates, reinforcing the Commission’s commitment to upholding the integrity of India’s democratic process.