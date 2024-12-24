ECI Refutes Congress Allegations on Maharashtra Election Discrepancies

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has refuted the Congress party's concerns regarding voter turnout and electoral roll discrepancies during the Maharashtra Assembly elections. In a detailed response to the Congress, the ECI clarified the aggregation process of voter turnout data and reaffirmed the integrity of its procedures.

In its reply, the ECI explained the normalcy of voter turnout updates between 5 pm and 11:45 pm on polling day, attributing it to the aggregation of data through the Voter Turnout Reporting (VTR) App. The Commission emphasized that the VTR App is a facilitative tool for trend updates, while Form 17C, issued at polling stations, is the statutory and immutable record of votes polled.

Rejecting allegations of discrepancies, the ECI assured that Form 17C, detailing voter turnout, is made available to candidates' agents at the polling station after polling concludes, leaving no room for manipulation. The Commission also released a detailed note and FAQs to enhance understanding of the voter turnout process.

Addressing claims of arbitrary additions or deletions in the electoral rolls, the ECI asserted that no such irregularities occurred in Maharashtra. It countered the Congress's assertion of substantial voter additions in 50 Assembly Constituencies by clarifying that only six constituencies saw additions exceeding 50,000 electors during the July-November 2024 period.

The Commission detailed its meticulous electoral roll preparation process, which involves strict adherence to rules, checks, and the active participation of political parties. It highlighted that deletions - averaging 2,779 voters per constituency - were based on reasons like death, shifting, or duplicate entries, following established procedures with Congress representatives' involvement.

The ECI further underscored the transparency of its electoral process, listing nearly 60 instances of political party engagement throughout the election. It reassured Congress that all requested data, including details of electors and Form 20, is available on the Chief Electoral Officer Maharashtra’s website.

Reiterating its commitment to a participative and transparent electoral process, the ECI welcomed constructive suggestions from political parties and assured ongoing collaboration to uphold the integrity of elections.