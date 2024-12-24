AHRC Takes Suo Motu Notice on Death of Congress Worker in Guwahati Protest

The Assam State Human Rights Commission (AHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of the tragic death of Congress worker Advocate Mridul Islam during the party's "Raj Bhavan Chalo" protest in Guwahati on December 19, 2024.

The protest, involving thousands of Congress supporters, was part of a nationwide movement against issues such as the implementation of smart meters, corruption allegations involving the Adani Group, the ongoing Manipur crisis, and the proposed "One Nation, One Election" Bill.

Several prominent Congress leaders, including APCC Chief Bhupen Borah, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, Working President Jakir Hussain Sikdar, and senior leader Ripun Bora, participated in the protest.

Reports suggest that they, along with other protesters, suffered adverse effects from tear gas deployed during the event.

Additionally, three city-based journalists—Amarendra Deka, Raju Bora, and Ajay Sarma—were severely affected by the tear gas, experiencing dizziness, nausea, and vomiting, which required medical treatment at GMCH later that evening.

Given the seriousness of the incident, the AHRC directed the District Magistrate of Kamrup (M), Guwahati, and the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati City, to submit detailed reports, including relevant documents, regarding the event. The matter has been listed for further review on February 28, 2024.