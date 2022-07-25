ECI To Start Linking Voter ID With Aadhaar From August 1: Shrikant Deshpande

The Chief Election Officer (CEO) of Maharashtra, Shrikant Deshpande said on Monday that the Voter ID cards and Aadhaar cards will be linked to establish the identity of electors and the authentication of entries in the electoral roll.

Addressing the media in Mumbai, Deshpande said that linking Voter ID with Aadhaar will help in identifying registration of the name of the same person in more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency.

He said, "Voter ID cards to be linked to Aadhaar card with a view to establish the identity of electors and authentication of entries in the electoral roll and to identify registration of the name of the same person in more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency."

Deshpande further mentioned that the Election Commission of India (ECI) will start a campaign to link Voter ID cards with Aadhaar cards from August 1, across the state.

It may be noted that the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, for the authorisation of linking Aadhaar with Voter IDs was passed by the Lok Sabha through a voice vote in December, 2021.