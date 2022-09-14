ED Seizes 431 Kgs Gold, Silver Worth Over Rs 47 Crores In Bank Fraud Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday seized 431 kilograms of gold and silver worth over Rs 47 crores following searches of secret lockers of a bullion company in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged bank loan fraud case.

The federal agency informed via a statement that the premises of Raksha Bullion and Classic Marbles were raided in relation with the case against a company called Parekh Aluminex Ltd.

The statement added that during the raids, keys to some secret private lockers were uncovered at the premises of the bullion company.

It said, “Upon searching the private lockers, it was found that the locker operation was being done without following proper norms. No KYC was followed and there was no CCTV camera installed at the premise and there was no in and out register.”

There were 761 lockers of which three belonged to Raksha Bullion at the premises, the probing agency informed.