Manipur CM Hands Rs 50K To Soldiers Injured In Landslide

Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh on Sunday visited the Assam Rifles hospital to take stock of the victims of the landslide in the state’s Noney district.
The CM was accompanied by state health minister, chief secretary and the director general of police (DGP). They visited the Assam Rifles Multispeciality Hospital at Mantripukhri where the victims of the landslide were receiving treatment.
CM Singh interacted with seven injured army personnel of the 107 Infantry Batallion (TA) who survived the landslide at Tupul in the Noney district on June 30.
He enquired about their health and well being and wished them a speedy recovery. The CM also presented each of the injured soldiers with Rs 50,000, a release from the PRO Defence in Guwahati informed.
Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM wrote, “The loss of lives due to the massive landslides in Noney Dist is one of the most unfortunate incidents in the history of Manipur. In solidarity with the victims, we have announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the bereaved families & Rs 50,000 each for the injured.”