Manipur CM Hands Rs 50K To Soldiers Injured In Landslide

Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh on Sunday visited the Assam Rifles hospital to take stock of the victims of the landslide in the state’s Noney district.

The CM was accompanied by state health minister, chief secretary and the director general of police (DGP). They visited the Assam Rifles Multispeciality Hospital at Mantripukhri where the victims of the landslide were receiving treatment.

CM Singh interacted with seven injured army personnel of the 107 Infantry Batallion (TA) who survived the landslide at Tupul in the Noney district on June 30.