Assam: Hojai BDO Faces Rape Charges; VHP Calls It Love Jihad

A disturbing incident has come to light from Hojai district involving Syed Zakirullah, a Block Development Officer (BDO), who is accused of raping a woman on the pretext of offering her a job.

The victim, a resident of Bongaigaon district in Assam in her FIR, recounted the harrowing experience, alleging that Zakirullah took her to Hojai under the false promise of employment and then confined her to his residence.

Speaking to the media, the victim said, “I went to Nagaon to visit a family when I was taken to Hojai by the BDO on the pretext of a job and then raped me. I want justice, thus, I lodged a police complaint today.”

Meanwhile, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has strongly condemned the incident, calling it a case of Love Jihad.

A member of the organization stated, “One of the women of our Chakapara locality in Bongaigaon district was lured on the pretext of a job by a then BDO of Srijangram Block Syed Zakirullah, however, he introduced himself as BDO of Bidyapur block. He kept contact with the victim woman. Currently, Syed Zakirullah is posted in Hojai district. After coming to know that the woman was in Nagaon, Zakirullah took her to his quarter in Hojai and house arrested her for two days and allegedly raped her."

The VHP has called for immediate intervention by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the concerned authorities to ensure justice is served. They have demanded strict punishment for the accused BDO.