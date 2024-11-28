Hemant Soren to Take Oath as Jharkhand CM for Fourth Term Today

Hemant Soren is set to be sworn in as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand today at a grand ceremony in Ranchi, following his Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led coalition's resounding victory in the recently-concluded state elections. The coalition secured 56 out of the total 81 Assembly seats, marking a historic return to power. This will be the 49-year-old leader’s fourth stint as Chief Minister.

Advertisment

The oath-taking ceremony will commence at 4 PM at Morabadi Ground, with Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar administering the oath of office. Several prominent leaders of the INDIA bloc and dignitaries, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, are expected to attend.

Soren, who will take the oath alone today, stated that other ministers will be sworn in later, once the Cabinet is finalized, according to Congress general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir.

Soren hailed the occasion as a "historic day" for the state. In a post on X, he wrote, "Today is not about political victory. It is a day to reiterate our struggle for social justice and unity. The voice of 'Jharkhandiyat' resonates in every village and city."

This election marks the first time in Jharkhand's history that an incumbent government, having completed five years in office, has returned to power. Soren himself retained his Barhait seat, defeating BJP rival Gamliyal Hembrom by a margin of over 39,790 votes. The JMM achieved it’s highest-ever tally, winning 34 of the 43 seats contested. The Congress secured 16 seats, RJD won four and CPI (ML) two, while the BJP-led NDA managed only 24 seats.

In anticipation of a large crowd at the ceremony, schools in Ranchi will remain closed today. A circular issued by the district education officer cited the expected attendance of over one lakh visitors as a reason for potential traffic congestion, which could disrupt school transportation.

Security has been tightened across the city, with special arrangements near the venue to ensure the event proceeds smoothly.

Ahead of his swearing-in, Soren met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, marking a significant post-election gesture. This visit followed Soren’s meeting with the Governor to formally stake his claim to form the government after being unanimously elected as the legislature party leader by the INDIA bloc.

Addressing the public on the eve of the ceremony, Soren urged citizens to join the event and shared a YouTube link for live streaming, emphasizing inclusivity in this landmark moment for Jharkhand.