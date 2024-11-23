'Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain' Becomes Nation's 'Maha-Mantra' : PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a sharp criticism of Congress, reaffirming his slogan "Ek hain toh safe hain" (United, we are safe) as the nation’s new ‘maha-mantra’ following the BJP’s sweeping victory in Maharashtra’s Assembly elections.

Addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Modi emphasized the message of unity, stating, "After Haryana, the biggest takeaway from the Maharashtra elections is the message of unity. 'Ek hain toh safe hain' has become the ‘maha-mantra’ of the nation."

The Prime Minister highlighted how this mantra had delivered a resounding blow to forces attempting to divide the nation on the basis of caste, religion, language, and region. "This mantra has taught a lesson to those who propagate division. It has punished them. Tribals, OBCs, Dalits, and every section of society have rallied behind the BJP-NDA. This is a strong rebuttal to the Congress and INDI alliance’s divisive agenda," he remarked.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance claimed a decisive victory in Maharashtra, securing 230 of the 288 Assembly seats. The opposition bloc, led by the Maha Vikas Aghadi, was left trailing with only 50 seats, dashing its hopes of reclaiming power.

PM Modi lauded the Mahayuti alliance for its record-breaking win, calling it "the biggest victory for any party or pre-poll alliance in Maharashtra in the last 50 years." He pointed out that this marked the third consecutive victory for the alliance, with the BJP emerging as the largest party in the state once again. "For the third time, Maharashtra has blessed the alliance led by BJP," he added.

Mocking the Congress and the INDIA bloc, the Prime Minister pointed out the BJP’s dominance, stating, "BJP has got more seats than Congress and its allies. Maharashtra is the sixth state in the country which has given a mandate to the BJP three times in a row."

In the election results, the BJP led in 133 of the 149 seats it contested, while the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) secured 56 seats and Ajit Pawar’s NCP got 41. In contrast, Congress only led in 16 seats, the Shiv Sena (UBT) in 21, and NCP(SP) in 10 seats.