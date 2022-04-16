TMC's Babul Supriyo Wins Ballygunge Assembly Seat

The Ballygunge assembly seat in West Bengal, where by-polls were held recently, was won by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Babul Supriyo, the election commission said on Saturday.

TMC candidate Babul Supriyo won the by-polls securing 51,199 votes while the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) candidate Saira Shah Halim came in second, securing 30,971. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Keya Ghosh could manage only 13,220 votes, reported ANI.

The vote share for TMC stood at 49.69 per cent, while CPI-M got 30.06 per cent votes. BJP’s vote share was a mere 12.83 per cent.