As Covid-19 Cases Rise, CM Adityanath Puts NCR Region On Alert

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday put the entire national capital region (NCR) on alert following a rise in Covid-19 cases in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting on Covid-19 management in the state during which he gave the directions, an official statement said.

The statement also said that CM Adityanath observed during the meeting that there had been a rise in Covid-19 cases in the state’s neighbouring areas over the past few days. He instructed officials to put all the NCR districts on alert.

In view of the situation, the entire NCR has been put on alert mode, it said.