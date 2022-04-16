As Covid-19 Cases Rise, CM Adityanath Puts NCR Region On Alert

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday put the entire national capital region (NCR) on alert following a rise in Covid-19 cases in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting on Covid-19 management in the state during which he gave the directions, an official statement said.
The statement also said that CM Adityanath observed during the meeting that there had been a rise in Covid-19 cases in the state’s neighbouring areas over the past few days. He instructed officials to put all the NCR districts on alert.
In view of the situation, the entire NCR has been put on alert mode, it said.
The CM also directed officials to send samples of Covid-19 patients for genome sequencing. Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 70 Covid-19 cases and Ghaziabad reported 11 on Saturday, according to the statement.
Moreover, CM Adityanath also instructed to ramp up the administration of the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to all adults. Currently, around 700 private vaccination centres in the state are administering the Booster doses.
The statement further said that the CM called for more vigilance towards malaria in the Bareilly division and to generate awareness regarding the prevention of dengue in Agra and Lucknow divisions.
The CM added that awareness about encephalitis should be generated among people in Purvanchal or eastern Uttar Pradesh.