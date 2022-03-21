Gen Bipin Rawat, Ghulam Nabi Azad Honoured With Padma Awards

Padma Awards were conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday at a civil investiture ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
At the ceremony, the Padma Bhushan was conferred upon senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in the field of public affairs and Serum Institute of India (SII) chairman Cyrus Poonawalla in the field of trade and industry. Paralympic silver medalist Devendra Jhajharia was also awarded the Padma Bhushan.
Late chairman of Gita Press Radhey Shyam was posthumously conferred with the Padma Vibhushan in the field of literature and education. The award was received by his son. The two daughters of late General Bipin Rawat, Kritika and Tarini received the Padma Vibhushan awarded posthumously to the first chief of defence staff, who passed away tragically in a chopper crash.
Notably, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah were among the dignitaries present at the ceremony.
Apart from the two Padma Vibhushan recipients, eight eminent individuals will be given the Padma Bhushan while 54 others will receive the Padma Shri.
Meanwhile, the daughter of Gurmeet Bawa received the Padma Bhushan awarded to her posthumously in the field of art. For his works in the field of literature and education, Sachidanand Swami was also given the Padma Bhushan.
In addition, Swami Sivananda received the Padma Shri award for his contribution in the field of yoga while para-shooter Avani Lekhara and hockey player Vandana Katariya received the Padma Shri.