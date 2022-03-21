Gen Bipin Rawat, Ghulam Nabi Azad Honoured With Padma Awards

Padma Awards were conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday at a civil investiture ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

At the ceremony, the Padma Bhushan was conferred upon senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in the field of public affairs and Serum Institute of India (SII) chairman Cyrus Poonawalla in the field of trade and industry. Paralympic silver medalist Devendra Jhajharia was also awarded the Padma Bhushan.

Late chairman of Gita Press Radhey Shyam was posthumously conferred with the Padma Vibhushan in the field of literature and education. The award was received by his son. The two daughters of late General Bipin Rawat, Kritika and Tarini received the Padma Vibhushan awarded posthumously to the first chief of defence staff, who passed away tragically in a chopper crash.