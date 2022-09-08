Tripura: Govt Certified Vendors To Operate On 'Safe' Street Food Lane

The state government in Tripura has decided to dedicate the stretch of road from Battala to Paradise Chowmuhani in Agartala as a clean and safe street food lane.

This means that the street food vendors and stalls set up on the stretch will be certified by the government.

The district magistrate (DM) of West Tripura district, Debapriya Bardhan said, “All the food makers have to take extra precautions. The food should be cooked to maintain hygiene. We have taken the initiative to build confidence among the people who have a taste for street foods and can take the food from these stalls without any hesitation.”

He was speaking at a training program of the street vendors held at TB Association Hall where he made the announcement.