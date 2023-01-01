Firing Incident Kills Three in Jammu & Kashmir

Three people died and seven were injured during the firing incident in the Dangri area of Rajouri by two armed men, Jammu and Kashmir Police reported on Sunday.

Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone said that an incident of firing was reported in the Dangri area of Rajouri that took place at three houses separated at a distance of around 50 metres from each other at upper Dangri village.

"Two armed men are allegedly involved in this firing," he added.

Singh further informed that as soon they received the information of firing police, the army immediately rushed to the spot. All of them were immediately rushed to the hospital, among which some are in the Operation theatre he said.