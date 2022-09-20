First Multiplex Opens After 3 Decades in Kashmir

The first-of-its-kind multiplex was inaugurated in Kashmir on Tuesday after cinemas were shut down in the region three decades ago.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant General Manoj Sinha inaugurated the multiplex, which has a capacity of 520 people designed by INOX with the latest technology, in Shivpora area of Srinagar district.

With the opening, Kashmiris will get a chance to watch movies on the big screen after it was shut down in the 1990s.

LTG Sinha said, “Providing health infrastructure, employment, quality education to the youths and to empower them is our priority. These types of initiatives will not only help in generating employment but also provide social security to our youths.”