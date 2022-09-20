First Multiplex Opens After 3 Decades in Kashmir

The first-of-its-kind multiplex was inaugurated in Kashmir on Tuesday after cinemas were shut down in the region three decades ago.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant General Manoj Sinha inaugurated the multiplex, which has a capacity of 520 people designed by INOX with the latest technology, in Shivpora area of Srinagar district.
With the opening, Kashmiris will get a chance to watch movies on the big screen after it was shut down in the 1990s.
LTG Sinha said, “Providing health infrastructure, employment, quality education to the youths and to empower them is our priority. These types of initiatives will not only help in generating employment but also provide social security to our youths.”
The Chairman of the project, Vijay Dhar said, “This was a project of passion. My happiness has no limits. We are thankful for LG sir to have inaugurated the Multiplex. Every work is 100 per cent complete. We will have a special screening for Lal Singh Chaddha. 1st of October the multiplex will open for locals.”
The designer of the multiplex, Amit Katyal said, “We made this Multiplex with INOX standards depicting the local culture of Kashmir. We have designed an INOX logo depicting the art and culture of Kashmir. In June this year, the project started. Lobby interiors, box office and food courts were designed by our team in accordance with INOX standards. A change will happen in Kashmir with this multiplex.”
It may be mentioned that Jammu and Kashmir was a preferred destination for filmmakers, however, it diminished due to militancy in the region during the 1990s.